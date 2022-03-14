Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) versus Sprott (NYSE:SII) Financial Survey

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sprott and Coinbase Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $164.65 million 7.22 $33.19 million $1.30 35.36 Coinbase Global $7.84 billion 4.48 $3.62 billion $14.41 11.11

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Sprott. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 21.84% 11.35% 9.09% Coinbase Global 46.23% 77.65% 22.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sprott and Coinbase Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00 Coinbase Global 1 4 17 0 2.73

Sprott currently has a consensus price target of $60.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.61%. Coinbase Global has a consensus price target of $321.42, indicating a potential upside of 100.80%. Given Coinbase Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Sprott.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Sprott on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprott (Get Rating)

Sprott, Inc. provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds. The Lending segment provides lending activities through limited partnership vehicles, as well as through direct lending activities using the company’s balance sheet. The Managed Equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the company’s branded funds and managed account. The Brokerage segment includes the activities of Canadian and U.S broker-dealers. The Corporate segment provides capital, balance sheet management and enterprise shared services to the company’s subsidiaries. The company was founded by Eric Steven Sprott on February 13, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

