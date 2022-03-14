Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,795 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 416.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,547,000 after buying an additional 2,302,312 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,819,000 after buying an additional 1,997,456 shares during the period. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth about $36,061,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 151.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,282,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,320,000 after buying an additional 772,047 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.62.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $22.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.11.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

