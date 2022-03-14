Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 53,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of CP stock opened at $77.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average of $72.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

