Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $101.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.77. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.80 and a fifty-two week high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

