Comerica Bank Has $1.61 Million Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,184 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Navient by 441.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 26.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 115.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 8.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.63 on Monday. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

