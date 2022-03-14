Comerica Bank Sells 1,156 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 53,862 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Clearshares LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.68 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.33.

