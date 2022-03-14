Comerica Bank Sells 8,217 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,217 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $29.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.96.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

