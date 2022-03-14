Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.30

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.30 and last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 12149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.43.

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.