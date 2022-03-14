Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target Lowered to €7.80 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €8.80 ($9.57) to €7.80 ($8.48) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRZBY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Commerzbank from €9.10 ($9.89) to €11.70 ($12.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €7.00 ($7.61) to €10.00 ($10.87) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.78) target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CRZBY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.87. 75,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,850. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRZBY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerzbank by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 350,566 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in Commerzbank by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerzbank in the fourth quarter worth $147,000.

Commerzbank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.