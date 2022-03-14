Comparing FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) & Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) and FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Capstar Financial and FVCBankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstar Financial 34.49% 13.46% 1.55% FVCBankcorp 30.16% 11.59% 1.19%

This table compares Capstar Financial and FVCBankcorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstar Financial $141.14 million 3.41 $48.68 million $2.19 9.91 FVCBankcorp $72.73 million 3.94 $21.93 million $1.50 13.97

Capstar Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp. Capstar Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FVCBankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Capstar Financial and FVCBankcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstar Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00 FVCBankcorp 0 0 1 1 3.50

Capstar Financial presently has a consensus target price of $23.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.78%. FVCBankcorp has a consensus target price of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.75%. Given FVCBankcorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FVCBankcorp is more favorable than Capstar Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.5% of Capstar Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Capstar Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Capstar Financial has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capstar Financial beats FVCBankcorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstar Financial (Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals. It also offers correspondent banking services to meet the needs of smaller community banks as well as various retail and consumer products. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About FVCBankcorp (Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area. The company was founded in November 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

