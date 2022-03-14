Comparing VerifyMe (VRME) & Its Peers

VerifyMe (NASDAQ: VRME – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare VerifyMe to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get VerifyMe alerts:

This table compares VerifyMe and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $340,000.00 -$5.90 million 6.21 VerifyMe Competitors $1.11 billion $14.76 million 8.52

VerifyMe’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe. VerifyMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for VerifyMe and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 0 0 N/A VerifyMe Competitors 92 376 334 9 2.32

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 30.45%. Given VerifyMe’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VerifyMe has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares VerifyMe and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe 501.02% 22.43% 21.78% VerifyMe Competitors 33.45% 11.14% 1.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of VerifyMe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of VerifyMe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

VerifyMe has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VerifyMe’s rivals have a beta of 3.23, suggesting that their average stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VerifyMe rivals beat VerifyMe on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

VerifyMe Company Profile (Get Rating)

VerifyMe, Inc. engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field. The company was founded by Norman A. Gardner on November 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.