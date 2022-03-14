Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

CTG opened at $9.03 on Thursday. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $138.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,145 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 539,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,541,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 308,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 107,538 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

