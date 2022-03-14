Conceal (CCX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $111,438.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $111,438.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,653.63 or 0.99953194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00067267 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.18 or 0.00243540 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00130806 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.09 or 0.00256246 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004099 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00034079 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,718,852 coins and its circulating supply is 11,874,188 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

