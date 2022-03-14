Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Jonathan Chadwick Sells 16,625 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $575,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.99 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.78.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,602,000 after buying an additional 669,199 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Confluent by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,180,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Confluent by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 146,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 98,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.03.

Confluent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

