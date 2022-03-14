Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Declares $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

CSU traded down C$10.46 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2,037.57. 38,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,772. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2,127.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2,162.24. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$1,672.03 and a 12-month high of C$2,385.80. The company has a market cap of C$43.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSU shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price target on Constellation Software and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2,507.14.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

