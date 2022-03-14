Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) PT Lowered to €90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($103.26) to €90.00 ($97.83) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CTTAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.50.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.65. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $16.20.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

