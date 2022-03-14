Contrasting Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) & GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF)

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) and GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Oil and GrowMax Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil 17.30% 11.60% 7.07% GrowMax Resources N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Marathon Oil and GrowMax Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 1 3 10 1 2.73 GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marathon Oil currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.89%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than GrowMax Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marathon Oil and GrowMax Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $5.47 billion 3.10 $946.00 million $1.21 19.15 GrowMax Resources N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than GrowMax Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrowMax Resources has a beta of 3.44, suggesting that its stock price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Marathon Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Marathon Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats GrowMax Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

GrowMax Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coloured Ties Capital, Inc. engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources. The firm focuses on the operation of Bayovar property, located in the Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. Its also involves in the distribution of fertilizers. The company was founded on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

