ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNVVY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 195 ($2.56) in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 278 ($3.64) to GBX 256 ($3.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 295 ($3.87) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

OTCMKTS CNVVY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.33. 1,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

