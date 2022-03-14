Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,981 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $529.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $515.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $322.38 and a one year high of $571.49. The company has a market capitalization of $234.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

