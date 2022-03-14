Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,723 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 48,126 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $302,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 558,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $528.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,752. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $322.38 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.72. The stock has a market cap of $234.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

