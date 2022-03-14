Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.76.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COUP. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $208.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

COUP opened at $99.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $99.29 and a 1 year high of $286.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.27.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $140,213.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $156,922,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,895,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,118,000 after buying an additional 732,630 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $102,732,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,683,000 after purchasing an additional 576,300 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

