Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 2,658.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 811,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after buying an additional 165,865 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Coupang by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at $5,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $9,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,471,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,433,167 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

CPNG opened at $17.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.36. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.44.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. Coupang’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

