Courier Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $65.03 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.09.

