Courier Capital LLC Has $653,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,156,329,000 after buying an additional 614,462 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after buying an additional 3,759,927 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,436,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,014,000 after acquiring an additional 566,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,877,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,571,000 after acquiring an additional 277,420 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.42.

ZBH stock opened at $118.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.77.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

