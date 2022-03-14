Courier Capital LLC Sells 328 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.72.

PH opened at $270.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $268.51 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.