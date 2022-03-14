Craig Adam Pintoff Sells 1,652 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Craig Adam Pintoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00.

Shares of URI traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $320.26. 801,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.59 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.89.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in United Rentals by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after buying an additional 1,096,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $238,172,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in United Rentals by 11,331.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,407,000 after buying an additional 390,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $87,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

