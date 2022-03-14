Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $444.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $433.20.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $470.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $552.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $604.77. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $346.49 and a 52 week high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

