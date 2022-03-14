CREDIT (CREDIT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $813.00

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $271,533.74 and approximately $813.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CREDIT has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

