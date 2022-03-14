Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Invests $90,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,168 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,590,000 after purchasing an additional 45,044 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,786,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,494,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,337,000 after purchasing an additional 188,427 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $63.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.80. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.