Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,820 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 441.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $48.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.73. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $59.19.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

