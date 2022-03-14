Critical Survey: Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) vs. KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) and KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.1% of KemPharm shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of KemPharm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Esperion Therapeutics and KemPharm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics $78.45 million 3.80 -$269.11 million ($9.56) -0.50 KemPharm $13.29 million 13.78 -$12.76 million N/A N/A

KemPharm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Esperion Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Esperion Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KemPharm has a beta of 3.14, suggesting that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Esperion Therapeutics and KemPharm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics 2 3 4 0 2.22 KemPharm 0 0 1 0 3.00

Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 480.17%. KemPharm has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.33%. Given Esperion Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Esperion Therapeutics is more favorable than KemPharm.

Profitability

This table compares Esperion Therapeutics and KemPharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics -343.04% N/A -92.32% KemPharm -37.66% 8.82% 6.54%

Summary

KemPharm beats Esperion Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets. The company was founded by Roger S. Newton, Hans Ageland, Jan O. Johansson, Anders Paul Wiklund, Michael E. Pape, David I. Scheer and Charles L. Bisgaier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

KemPharm Company Profile (Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy. The company was founded by Christal M. M. Mickle and Travis C. Mickle on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, FL.

