Critical Survey: NanoViricides (NNVC) and Its Competitors

NanoViricides (NYSE: NNVC – Get Rating) is one of 930 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NanoViricides to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of NanoViricides shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of NanoViricides shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NanoViricides and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NanoViricides N/A -$8.82 million -2.26 NanoViricides Competitors $1.93 billion $257.68 million -1.18

NanoViricides’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NanoViricides. NanoViricides is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NanoViricides and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoViricides N/A -29.90% -29.29% NanoViricides Competitors -4,277.92% -133.73% -12.44%

Volatility & Risk

NanoViricides has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoViricides’ rivals have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NanoViricides and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoViricides 0 0 0 0 N/A NanoViricides Competitors 5724 20134 42558 829 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 115.97%. Given NanoViricides’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NanoViricides has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

NanoViricides rivals beat NanoViricides on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

NanoViricides Company Profile (Get Rating)

NanoViricides, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R. Diwan on April 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

