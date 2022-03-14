Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 6,220 Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after acquiring an additional 501,209 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 442,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after acquiring an additional 234,492 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,208,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,282,000 after acquiring an additional 176,179 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,790,000.

In other news, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $631,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $316,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. William Blair cut Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.15.

Shares of VCRA opened at $79.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -304.35, a P/E/G ratio of 125.60 and a beta of 0.24. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

