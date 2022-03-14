Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $372,000 in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG opened at $24.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.54. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 16.89.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

