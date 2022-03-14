Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,020 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 114.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 20.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,664,000 after acquiring an additional 226,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 167.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 197,018 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,208,000 after acquiring an additional 186,592 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 27.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 581,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,291,000 after acquiring an additional 126,325 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $55.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 210.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

