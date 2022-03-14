Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,780 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

NYSE NSP opened at $86.90 on Monday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.88 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 56.43%.

About Insperity (Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.