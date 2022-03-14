CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.71.
CrowdStrike stock opened at $190.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.70, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.78 and its 200 day moving average is $224.20. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48.
In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total value of $3,493,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,338 shares of company stock worth $20,626,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,489,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,273,000 after buying an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after buying an additional 914,678 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,862,000 after buying an additional 130,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.