CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Upgraded by BTIG Research to Buy

BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $257.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $323.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.71.
Shares of CRWD opened at $190.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.70, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.20.
In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total value of $3,493,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,338 shares of company stock worth $20,626,502. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,489,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,273,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,932 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
