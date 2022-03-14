Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 6,029 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of US Foods by 65.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 27,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of US Foods by 7.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of US Foods by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after buying an additional 95,941 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 44.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 127.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 148,890 shares during the period.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD opened at $34.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

In other US Foods news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Profile (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.