Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 208.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMRX. StockNews.com cut Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $5.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $464.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.38. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $10.47.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 8,753.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

