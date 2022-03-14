Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,714 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 82,105 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at $204,000.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $48,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,569. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDCE opened at $66.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.01%.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

