Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 2,297 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYFM. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after buying an additional 48,724 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 37,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after buying an additional 61,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 29,463 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HYFM opened at $13.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $71.53.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

