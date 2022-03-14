Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 15,296 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $2,498,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 889,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $148,053,000 after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.64.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $1,739,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,724 shares of company stock worth $14,757,773. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $232.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.38. The stock has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $246.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

