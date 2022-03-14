Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 110,218 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 110,218 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,013,000 after buying an additional 85,688 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,197,000 after buying an additional 85,688 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of 2U by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,627,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288,424 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 31.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 356,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 2U by 14.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,511,000 after acquiring an additional 186,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $809.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWOU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

In other 2U news, Director Paul A. Maeder purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek purchased 26,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

