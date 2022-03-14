Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,708 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LGND. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,696,000 after acquiring an additional 129,489 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after acquiring an additional 70,870 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 87,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 68,865 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after acquiring an additional 55,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 644,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,831,000 after acquiring an additional 51,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND stock opened at $103.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.14. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $172.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LGND shares. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.