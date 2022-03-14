CUTcoin (CUT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $952.00

CUTcoin (CUT) traded up 57.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $952.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 52% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 160,921,588 coins and its circulating supply is 156,921,588 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

