CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,743,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,430. The company has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.47.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

