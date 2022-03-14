CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Lowered by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in CVS Health by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,274 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CVS Health by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 176,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,172,000 after buying an additional 84,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $103.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.64 and its 200-day moving average is $95.47. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

