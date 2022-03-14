CX Institutional Acquires 744 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CX Institutional lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $40.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $325.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

