CX Institutional Buys 78 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Linde were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE:LIN opened at $280.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.17. The stock has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $264.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Societe Generale raised their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.